Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.68, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. CZOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.17, offering almost -279.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.28% since then. We note from Cazoo Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CZOO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.56% year-to-date, but still down -10.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 10.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.84 day(s).

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.84% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares, and 176.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 204.29%. Cazoo Group Ltd stock is held by 122 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 29.04% of the shares, which is about 34.43 million shares worth $207.59 million.

Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc, with 18.64% or 22.09 million shares worth $133.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $3.91 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $3.58 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.