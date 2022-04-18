Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 90.61 million shares of the Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.56, and it changed around $2.67 or 68.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $333.41M. CASA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.95, offering almost -51.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.9% since then. We note from Casa Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 182.39K.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Instantly CASA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 68.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.85 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.39% year-to-date, but still down -3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is -11.59% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CASA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $14.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Casa Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.50 percent over the past six months and at a 92.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Casa Systems Inc. to make $87.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.14% of Casa Systems Inc. shares, and 69.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.55%. Casa Systems Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 40.23% of the shares, which is about 34.12 million shares worth $193.49 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 5.32% or 4.51 million shares worth $25.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $5.57 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $5.55 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.