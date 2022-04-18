Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.34, and it changed around $1.56 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.42B. CNQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.85, offering almost 2.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Instantly CNQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.53 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.69% year-to-date, but still up 4.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is 11.79% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNQ is forecast to be at a low of $50.68 and a high of $94.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.97 percent over the past six months and at a 41.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited to make $7.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 105.70%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, and 73.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.73%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock is held by 699 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.42% of the shares, which is about 121.28 million shares worth $5.12 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.52% or 99.18 million shares worth $4.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 53.39 million shares worth $2.26 billion, making up 4.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 30.49 million shares worth around $1.29 billion, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.