Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $127.02, and it changed around $3.06 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.27B. BG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $124.36, offering almost 2.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.53% since then. We note from Bunge Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) trade information

Instantly BG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 126.90 on Thursday, 04/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.78% year-to-date, but still up 6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is 19.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BG is forecast to be at a low of $98.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bunge Limited (BG) estimates and forecasts

Bunge Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.36 percent over the past six months and at a -18.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bunge Limited to make $11.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%. Bunge Limited earnings are expected to increase by 79.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.05% per year for the next five years.

BG Dividends

Bunge Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.09 per year.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Bunge Limited shares, and 87.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.35%. Bunge Limited stock is held by 698 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.45% of the shares, which is about 16.09 million shares worth $1.31 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.43% or 13.25 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $413.28 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.82 million shares worth around $310.57 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.