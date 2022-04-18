Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around -$0.25 or -7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $844.50M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.36, offering almost -198.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.42% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.33 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.42 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.82% year-to-date, but still down -4.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -10.54% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BITF is forecast to be at a low of $7.95 and a high of $7.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.20 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.93% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 14.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.48%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.21% of the shares, which is about 8.35 million shares worth $42.18 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.64% or 3.26 million shares worth $16.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $59.55 million, making up 3.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $7.44 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.