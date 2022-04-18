Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 7.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around -$0.22 or -7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.80M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.74, offering almost -654.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.36% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Bit Digital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bit Digital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.13 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.77% year-to-date, but still down -12.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -13.25% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTBT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -409.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -409.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.40%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 23.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.37% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 25.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.76%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 4.22 million shares worth $30.48 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 7.67% or 4.22 million shares worth $30.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $5.99 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $7.94 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.