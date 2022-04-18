ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE): A Business Review And G...

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around -$0.55 or -17.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $706.40M. RERE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.49, offering almost -605.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.12% since then. We note from ATRenew Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 571.60K.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Instantly RERE has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.89% year-to-date, but still down -31.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is -12.37% down in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ATRenew Inc. to make $330.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.00%.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.63% of ATRenew Inc. shares, and 22.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.82%. ATRenew Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.54% of the shares, which is about 16.63 million shares worth $98.81 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with 3.16% or 4.19 million shares worth $24.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $1.42 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.