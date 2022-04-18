ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around -$0.55 or -17.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $706.40M. RERE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.49, offering almost -605.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.12% since then. We note from ATRenew Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 571.60K.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Instantly RERE has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.89% year-to-date, but still down -31.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is -12.37% down in the 30-day period.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ATRenew Inc. to make $330.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.00%.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.63% of ATRenew Inc. shares, and 22.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.82%. ATRenew Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.54% of the shares, which is about 16.63 million shares worth $98.81 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with 3.16% or 4.19 million shares worth $24.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $1.42 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.