Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.40, and it changed around $0.12 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.37B. AM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.71, offering almost -2.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.14% since then. We note from Antero Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.46 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.53% year-to-date, but still up 4.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 13.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AM is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Antero Midstream Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.90 percent over the past six months and at a -5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $216.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation to make $232.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $203.86 million and $224.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.60%. Antero Midstream Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 368.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.20% per year for the next five years.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 7.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.88% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares, and 54.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.86%. Antero Midstream Corporation stock is held by 396 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.78% of the shares, which is about 32.36 million shares worth $337.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.52% or 31.16 million shares worth $324.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 21.24 million shares worth $204.16 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.87 million shares worth around $92.4 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.