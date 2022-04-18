An Analysis Of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.06, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.22B. FHN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.24, offering almost -5.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.38% since then. We note from First Horizon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.31 million.

First Horizon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended FHN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Horizon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Instantly FHN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.53 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FHN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

First Horizon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.98 percent over the past six months and at a -27.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $728.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect First Horizon Corporation to make $714.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $810 million and $805 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%. First Horizon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -7.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.50% per year for the next five years.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of First Horizon Corporation shares, and 83.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.83%. First Horizon Corporation stock is held by 635 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.81% of the shares, which is about 59.4 million shares worth $967.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.79% or 59.27 million shares worth $965.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 18.55 million shares worth $302.14 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.46 million shares worth around $251.9 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.