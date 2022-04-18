American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 8.31 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.95, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.30B. AAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.04, offering almost -37.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.35% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 45.23 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended AAL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.4 for the current quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.49 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.79% year-to-date, but still up 12.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 15.36% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.54, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.26 percent over the past six months and at a 58.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. to make $11.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.04 billion and $7.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 118.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.70%. American Airlines Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.09% per year for the next five years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 21.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares, and 54.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.93%. American Airlines Group Inc. stock is held by 786 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.50% of the shares, which is about 68.15 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.30% or 40.9 million shares worth $734.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 20.26 million shares worth $363.9 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held roughly 19.91 million shares worth around $327.91 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.