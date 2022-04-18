Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.10M. ALZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.55, offering almost -3125.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALZN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is 4.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALZN is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1342.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -621.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.62% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, and 0.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.54%. Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.53 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with 0.13% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 12332.0 shares worth $26390.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 5631.0 shares worth around $17343.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.