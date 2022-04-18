Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $14.30 In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around -$0.12 or -10.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.60M. CYTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.58, offering almost -344.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.81% since then. We note from Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.25% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 23.37% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTO is forecast to be at a low of $14.30 and a high of $14.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1288.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1288.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.72% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 4.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.74%. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.55% or 71226.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 30513.0 shares worth $50041.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 18871.0 shares worth around $30948.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.