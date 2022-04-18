Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $25.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.30, and it changed around -$0.19 or -3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $808.99M. BIRD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.44, offering almost -512.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.72% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Allbirds Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BIRD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allbirds Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.85% year-to-date, but still down -5.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is -10.92% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIRD is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -371.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Allbirds Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Allbirds Inc. to make $63.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Allbirds Inc. shares, and 77.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.02%. Allbirds Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Fidelity Growth Company Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Nov 29, 2021, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $6.72 million.

Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd, with 1.20% or 0.3 million shares worth $5.82 million as of Nov 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.