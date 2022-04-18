Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Share Price Might Move Down By -81.01%

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.12 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.10M. ADN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.33, offering almost -469.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.96% since then. We note from Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.97 million.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.55 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.62% year-to-date, but still down -29.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is -22.26% down in the 30-day period.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.50 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.67% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.00%. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.32% of the shares, which is about 3.24 million shares worth $28.17 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 5.77% or 2.96 million shares worth $25.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $22.25 million, making up 5.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $8.09 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.