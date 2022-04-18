Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.37, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. AGRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.19, offering almost 1.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.29% since then. We note from Adecoagro S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Adecoagro S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGRO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Adecoagro S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

Instantly AGRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.55 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.92% year-to-date, but still up 10.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is 16.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRO is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Adecoagro S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.74 percent over the past six months and at a -2.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $279.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Adecoagro S.A. to make $155.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $243.01 million and $159.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.80%.

AGRO Dividends

Adecoagro S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Adecoagro S.A. shares, and 78.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.68%. Adecoagro S.A. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Route One Investment Company, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.34% of the shares, which is about 14.44 million shares worth $130.44 million.

EMS Capital LP, with 9.99% or 11.69 million shares worth $105.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $14.92 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $11.46 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.