Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Could Hav...

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.09, and it changed around $0.6 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. ANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.97, offering almost -39.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.57% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ANF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.16 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.98% year-to-date, but still up 9.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 10.12% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANF is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.76 percent over the past six months and at a -23.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -91.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $797.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $890.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 135.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to increase by 330.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 30.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 118.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 337 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.44% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $325.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.41% or 7.29 million shares worth $254.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.16 million shares worth $162.07 million, making up 8.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $58.69 million, which represents about 3.33% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.