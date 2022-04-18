Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.09, and it changed around $0.6 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. ANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.97, offering almost -39.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.57% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ANF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.16 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.98% year-to-date, but still up 9.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 10.12% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANF is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.76 percent over the past six months and at a -23.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -91.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $797.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $890.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 135.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to increase by 330.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 30.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 118.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 337 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.44% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $325.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.41% or 7.29 million shares worth $254.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.16 million shares worth $162.07 million, making up 8.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $58.69 million, which represents about 3.33% of the total shares outstanding.