Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Loss Of -7.32 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.05, to imply a decrease of -1.94% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ZVIA share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -332.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $281.52M, with average of 313.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zevia PBC (ZVIA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZVIA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

After registering a -1.94% downside in the last session, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.41 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.78%, and -7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.27, implying an increase of 64.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZVIA has been trading -319.75% off suggested target high and -23.46% from its likely low.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zevia PBC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares are -67.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -163.44% against 13.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $36.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.76 million.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zevia PBC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Zevia PBC insiders hold 6.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.30% of the shares at 97.86% float percentage. In total, 91.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.02 million shares (or 63.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 1.94 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.69 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 4.6 million.