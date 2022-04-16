Why BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $182.36, to imply a decrease of -2.82% or -$5.3 in intraday trading. The BGNE share’s 52-week high remains $426.56, putting it -133.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $136.09. The company has a valuation of $22.02B, with average of 341.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BGNE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$5.29.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) trade information

After registering a -2.82% downside in the last session, BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 213.85 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.62%, and -0.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $310.40, implying an increase of 41.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $121.39 and $470.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BGNE has been trading -157.73% off suggested target high and 33.43% from its likely low.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BeiGene Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) shares are -48.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.46% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.70% this quarter before falling -788.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 296.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $327.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $255.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $100.1 million and $605.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 226.80% before dropping -57.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 20.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.00% annually.

BGNE Dividends

BeiGene Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BeiGene Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s Major holders

BeiGene Ltd. insiders hold 18.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.03% of the shares at 74.89% float percentage. In total, 61.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.67 million shares (or 11.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 6.32 million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.3 billion.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Invesco Developing Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 2.29 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $831.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 799.61 million.