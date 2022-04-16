Why Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply a decrease of -7.78% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The ACHL share’s 52-week high remains $17.06, putting it -619.83% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.39. The company has a valuation of $95.96M, with average of 103.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ACHL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

After registering a -7.78% downside in the last session, Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -7.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.66%, and -21.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.20, implying an increase of 85.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACHL has been trading -786.08% off suggested target high and -195.36% from its likely low.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Achilles Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) shares are -69.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.69% against 0.10%.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Achilles Therapeutics plc insiders hold 5.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.32% of the shares at 85.74% float percentage. In total, 81.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Syncona Portfolio Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.09 million shares (or 27.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 5.01 million shares, or about 12.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.12 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17591.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 89714.0.