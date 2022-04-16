Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -41.40% YTD

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply a decrease of -2.90% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VRPX share’s 52-week high remains $36.00, putting it -1691.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $24.12M, with an average of 82090.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 143.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

After registering a -2.90% downside in the last session, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.21 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.29%, and -3.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.40%. Short interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) saw shorts transact 54790.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 74.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRPX has been trading -298.01% off suggested target high and -298.01% from its likely low.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 25.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.90% of the shares at 25.37% float percentage. In total, 18.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 7.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.75 million shares, or about 6.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 73832.0, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.