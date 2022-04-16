urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Is Currently -105.71 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.41, to imply a decrease of -3.89% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The UGRO share’s 52-week high remains $17.30, putting it -105.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.75. The company has a valuation of $88.14M, with average of 118.53K shares over the past 3 months.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the last session, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.63 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.67%, and -18.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.75%.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing urban-gro Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) shares are -33.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 300.00% against 17.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21.4 million.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. urban-gro Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

urban-gro Inc. insiders hold 30.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.49% of the shares at 35.31% float percentage. In total, 24.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.29 million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 1.77 million.