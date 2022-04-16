ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.20, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TDUP share’s 52-week high remains $31.86, putting it -288.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.75. The company has a valuation of $786.54M, with average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.63 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.41%, and 12.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.74%.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ThredUp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are -60.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.22% against 9.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $70.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.75 million.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ThredUp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders hold 2.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.04% of the shares at 114.61% float percentage. In total, 112.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 7.81 million shares, or about 14.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $99.67 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.66 million shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 million, or 4.41% of the shares, all valued at about 49.94 million.