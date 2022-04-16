This Is A Time To Invest In Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decrease of -0.93% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SMTS share’s 52-week high remains $3.92, putting it -269.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $173.20M, with average of 490.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1900 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.62%, and -23.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 57.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.70 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMTS has been trading -253.77% off suggested target high and -60.38% from its likely low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sierra Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares are -54.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.38% against 16.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $71.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $91.71 million.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sierra Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 2.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Sierra Metals Inc. insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.79% of the shares at 49.49% float percentage. In total, 48.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.74 million shares (or 26.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 6.51 million shares, or about 3.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.85 million.

We also have Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund holds roughly 5.36 million shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 1.91 million.