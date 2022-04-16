This Is A Time To Build A Position In The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.12, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$2.4 in intraday trading. The LOVE share’s 52-week high remains $95.51, putting it -102.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.07. The company has a valuation of $720.46M, with average of 442.72K shares over the past 3 months.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the last session, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.50 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.34%, and 11.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.89%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $113.14, implying an increase of 58.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOVE has been trading -186.5% off suggested target high and -101.61% from its likely low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Lovesac Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are -33.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.74% against 9.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 197.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Lovesac Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders hold 4.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.67% of the shares at 109.45% float percentage. In total, 104.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 10.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.27 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $83.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 6.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 5.71% of the shares, all valued at about 54.67 million.