TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Up 29.05% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -62.26% – Here’s What To Do Now

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.68, to imply a decrease of -3.73% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The WULF share’s 52-week high remains $37.49, putting it -560.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.03. The company has a valuation of $587.26M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 577.09K shares over the past 3 months.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

After registering a -3.73% downside in the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.13 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.79%, and -23.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.26%. Short interest in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 76.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WULF has been trading -322.54% off suggested target high and -322.54% from its likely low.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TeraWulf Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders hold 67.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.87% of the shares at 8.95% float percentage. In total, 2.87% institutions holds shares in the company.