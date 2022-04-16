Stock Of Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) Dropped By -24.02 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decrease of -9.36% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The SCTL share’s 52-week high remains $3.15, putting it -103.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $87.50M, with average of 109.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

After registering a -9.36% downside in the last session, Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7699 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -9.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.28%, and -24.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.36%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 69.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCTL has been trading -287.1% off suggested target high and -158.06% from its likely low.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Societal CDMO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) shares are -15.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.43% against 13.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 77.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SCTL Dividends

Societal CDMO Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Societal CDMO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.