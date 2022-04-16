Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Slid -9.58% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.08, to imply a decrease of -3.01% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The SLI share’s 52-week high remains $12.92, putting it -82.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $1.54B, with an average of 2.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

After registering a -3.01% downside in the last session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.10 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.58%, and 15.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.83%. Short interest in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) saw shorts transact 9.82 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.43, implying an increase of 50.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLI has been trading -125.99% off suggested target high and -83.62% from its likely low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Standard Lithium Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares are -30.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 15.70%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Standard Lithium Ltd. insiders hold 4.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.04% of the shares at 19.94% float percentage. In total, 19.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Koch Industries, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.48 million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 5.1 million shares, or about 3.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $49.98 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF holds roughly 4.73 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.61 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 37.7 million.