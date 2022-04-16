Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Gain Of 32.39% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -20.43% – What Should You Do Now?

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.16, to imply a decrease of -4.65% or -$3.52 in intraday trading. The SPT share’s 52-week high remains $145.42, putting it -101.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.79. The company has a valuation of $4.08B, with average of 671.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

After registering a -4.65% downside in the last session, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 77.14 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.37%, and 3.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.43%.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprout Social Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares are -42.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $51.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.35 million and $40.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.30% before jumping 32.50% in the following quarter.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprout Social Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social Inc. insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.69% of the shares at 95.53% float percentage. In total, 94.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.74 million shares (or 8.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $339.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.59 million shares, or about 7.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $325.59 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $172.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 119.65 million.