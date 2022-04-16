Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -5.17% Loss

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.34, to imply a decrease of -2.76% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The SOHU share’s 52-week high remains $24.99, putting it -36.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.87. The company has a valuation of $712.33M, with average of 403.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside in the last session, Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.02 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and 14.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.65%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.78, implying an increase of 15.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $25.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOHU has been trading -39.04% off suggested target high and 7.31% from its likely low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sohu.com Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares are -14.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -193.71% against 3.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $471.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $444 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $509.63 million and $455 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.50% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 225.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.17% annually.

SOHU Dividends

Sohu.com Limited has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sohu.com Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Sohu.com Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.57% of the shares at 42.57% float percentage. In total, 42.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 8.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.96 million shares, or about 4.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40.89 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 2.22 million shares. This is just over 5.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 8.96 million.