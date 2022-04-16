Should You Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) To Recover From Its 8.87% Gain From Highs?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MDNA share’s 52-week high remains $4.17, putting it -236.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $77.34M, with average of 104.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.33%, and -8.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.93%.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) shares are -48.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.04% against 0.10%.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 33.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.39% of the shares at 11.06% float percentage. In total, 7.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 3.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 0.54 million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.88 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 27633.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51950.0