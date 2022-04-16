Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) After -583.33% Decline From High?

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LVO share’s 52-week high remains $5.74, putting it -583.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $75.60M, with average of 572.44K shares over the past 3 months.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0599 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.00%, and 6.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 87.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LVO has been trading -733.33% off suggested target high and -495.24% from its likely low.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LiveOne Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares are -70.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.28% against 3.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $26.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.85 million.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LiveOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

LiveOne Inc. insiders hold 23.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.51% of the shares at 45.01% float percentage. In total, 34.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.9 million shares (or 8.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RHO Capital Partners Inc with 3.72 million shares, or about 4.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.14 million.

We also have Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc holds roughly 6.78 million shares. This is just over 8.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 4.37 million.