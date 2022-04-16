SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) Surged -70.86% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SBET share’s 52-week high remains $17.88, putting it -1330.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $26.11M, with an average of 77060.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.33K shares over the past 3 months.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.08%, and -1.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.83%. Short interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) saw shorts transact 81080.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) estimates and forecasts

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. insiders hold 46.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.80% of the shares at 1.51% float percentage. In total, 0.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 74277.0 shares (or 0.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 29948.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 20794.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76313.0