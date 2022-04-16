Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Up 22.44% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -63.19% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply an increase of 10.34% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The SNCE share’s 52-week high remains $15.10, putting it -228.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.56. The company has a valuation of $595.05M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNCE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

After registering a 10.34% upside in the last session, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.59 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 10.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.32%, and -8.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.19%. Short interest in Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $14.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.49 million.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Science 37 Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Science 37 Holdings Inc. insiders hold 22.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.68% of the shares at 47.35% float percentage. In total, 36.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.75 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $7.35 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.14 million