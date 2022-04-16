Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX: REPX) Surged -2.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.70, to imply an increase of 11.26% or $2.6 in intraday trading. The REPX share’s 52-week high remains $53.92, putting it -109.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.53. The company has a valuation of $493.44M, with average of 107.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX) trade information

After registering a 11.26% upside in the last session, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.54 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 11.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.24%, and -9.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.02%.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Riley Exploration Permian Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) shares are -2.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.76% against 38.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.01 million and $37.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 81.60% before jumping 24.80% in the following quarter.

REPX Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Riley Exploration Permian Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 4.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX)’s Major holders

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. insiders hold 41.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.90% of the shares at 76.56% float percentage. In total, 44.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bluescape Energy Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 26.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. with 1.78 million shares, or about 9.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.47 million.

We also have WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Small Cap Dividend Fd holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 57650.0, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 1.11 million.