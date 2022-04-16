Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply a decrease of -3.06% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The REVB share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -1088.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $13.68M, with average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

After registering a -3.06% downside in the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1436 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.64%, and -23.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.69%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 89.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVB has been trading -847.37% off suggested target high and -847.37% from its likely low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revelation Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 45.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.61% of the shares at 81.48% float percentage. In total, 44.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 0.49 million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.98 million.

We also have RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd holds roughly 29221.0 shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3382.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 34496.0.