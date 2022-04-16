Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Is Worth Considering At $5.98

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.98, to imply a decrease of -4.63% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The PRLD share’s 52-week high remains $45.33, putting it -658.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.96. The company has a valuation of $309.88M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

After registering a -4.63% downside in the last session, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.17 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.48%, and -22.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.97%. Short interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw shorts transact 4.48 million shares and set a 13.04 days time to cover.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares are -63.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.16% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -51.10% this quarter before falling -61.70% for the next one.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated insiders hold 7.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.60% of the shares at 93.91% float percentage. In total, 86.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.72 million shares (or 33.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.12 million shares, or about 21.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $126.04 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 12.88 million.