Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.02, to imply a decrease of -4.55% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The SRAD share’s 52-week high remains $28.22, putting it -116.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.06. The company has a valuation of $3.96B, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 379.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

After registering a -4.55% downside in the last session, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.25 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.20%, and -11.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.90%. Short interest in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 4.65 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sportradar Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) shares are -44.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 2.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $150.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.57 million.

SRAD Dividends

Sportradar Group AG has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sportradar Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders

Sportradar Group AG insiders hold 95.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.40% of the shares at 1,539.74% float percentage. In total, 66.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 79.54 million shares (or 38.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.8 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. with 28.28 million shares, or about 13.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $639.9 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund holds roughly 3.05 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 17.44 million.