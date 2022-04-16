Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.85, to imply a decrease of -4.94% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The RYTM share’s 52-week high remains $23.05, putting it -160.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.01. The company has a valuation of $449.85M, with average of 579.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RYTM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

After registering a -4.94% downside in the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.51 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.63%, and -16.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.32%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares are -23.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -170.00% against 0.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 53.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.10% annually.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.