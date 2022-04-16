Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.03, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RLMD share’s 52-week high remains $40.00, putting it -53.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.23. The company has a valuation of $839.47M, with average of 312.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RLMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.83.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the last session, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.41 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.64%, and 14.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.14, implying an increase of 58.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLMD has been trading -245.75% off suggested target high and -61.35% from its likely low.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Relmada Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) shares are 5.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.07% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.70% this quarter before falling -3.70% for the next one.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.59% of the shares at 79.82% float percentage. In total, 78.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VR Adviser, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.27 million shares (or 22.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 2.19 million shares, or about 22.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $49.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.54 million shares. This is just over 5.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 3.64% of the shares, all valued at about 8.11 million.