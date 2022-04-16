Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.41, to imply a decrease of -2.70% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The KIND share’s 52-week high remains $18.59, putting it -243.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.86. The company has a valuation of $2.11B, with average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

After registering a -2.70% downside in the last session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.83 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.87%, and -6.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.43%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares are -46.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.54% against 4.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $54.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.6 million.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.99% of the shares at 92.79% float percentage. In total, 91.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.87 million shares (or 13.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 5.62 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $44.34 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 4.12 million shares. This is just over 5.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.36 million, or 4.26% of the shares, all valued at about 26.51 million.