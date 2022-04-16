Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply a decrease of -5.43% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The LIZI share’s 52-week high remains $8.38, putting it -586.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.87. The company has a valuation of $65.04M, with average of 427.24K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -5.43% downside in the last session, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4600 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -5.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.69%, and -3.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.05%.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before falling -55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $85.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.01 million.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 30 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lizhi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.99% of the shares at 18.02% float percentage. In total, 17.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 0.28 million shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 100000.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12605.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 17520.0.