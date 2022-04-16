Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.99, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The BEEM share’s 52-week high remains $41.05, putting it -64.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.19. The company has a valuation of $270.89M, with average of 333.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Beam Global (BEEM), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BEEM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, Beam Global (BEEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.80 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and 69.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.35%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.25, implying an increase of 22.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEEM has been trading -100.08% off suggested target high and 51.98% from its likely low.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beam Global share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Beam Global (BEEM) shares are -19.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.81% against 11.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.37 million and $2.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 137.60% before jumping 84.30% in the following quarter.

BEEM Dividends

Beam Global has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beam Global has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Beam Global insiders hold 13.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.83% of the shares at 47.42% float percentage. In total, 40.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 9.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.54 million shares, or about 5.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.09 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beam Global (BEEM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about 4.52 million.