Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN): Is This The Time To Buy?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply a decrease of -5.62% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The NISN share’s 52-week high remains $18.26, putting it -2073.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $17.46M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 351.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

After registering a -5.62% downside in the last session, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0400 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -5.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.65%, and -11.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.83%. Short interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 2.93 days time to cover.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

NISN Dividends

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd insiders hold 58.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.32% of the shares at 44.26% float percentage. In total, 18.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.66 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 16184.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14744.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.