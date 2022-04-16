MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Gain Of 0.08 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.11, to imply a decrease of -3.89% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The MYTE share’s 52-week high remains $32.71, putting it -170.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.74. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 262.92K shares over the past 3 months.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the last session, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.95 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.02%, and 0.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.90%. Short interest in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) saw shorts transact 3.11 million shares and set a 26.79 days time to cover.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) shares are -55.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.00% against -3.20%.

MYTE Dividends

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s Major holders

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. insiders hold 78.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.12% of the shares at 120.43% float percentage. In total, 26.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 4.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.34 million shares, or about 3.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $89.84 million.

We also have Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 28.23 million.