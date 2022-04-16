Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC): Can A Stock Be Down -12.16% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -3.30% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MTC share’s 52-week high remains $2.54, putting it -337.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $14.45M, with average of 150.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

After registering a -3.30% downside in the last session, Mmtec Inc. (MTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6499 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and 1.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.16%.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

MTC Dividends

Mmtec Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mmtec Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Mmtec Inc. insiders hold 43.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.82% of the shares at 20.84% float percentage. In total, 11.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 4.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 88687.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.1 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 12794.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19394.0