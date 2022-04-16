MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Has Dropped -21.66% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.10, to imply a decrease of -1.94% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The MNSO share’s 52-week high remains $28.55, putting it -252.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.18. The company has a valuation of $2.47B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNSO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

After registering a -1.94% downside in the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.53 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.89%, and 1.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.66%. Short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw shorts transact 3.65 million shares and set a 4.94 days time to cover.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $419.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $452.92 million.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.99% of the shares at 22.99% float percentage. In total, 22.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.53 million shares (or 6.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 8.83 million shares, or about 3.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $134.5 million.

We also have Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd holds roughly 2.58 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 14.55 million.