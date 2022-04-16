Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) Could See A -122.34% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.34, to imply an increase of 20.88% or $3.34 in intraday trading. The MXC share’s 52-week high remains $43.00, putting it -122.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.88. The company has a valuation of $41.97M, with an average of 81740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) trade information

After registering a 20.88% upside in the last session, Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.99 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 20.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.51%, and 12.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.18%. Short interest in Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) saw shorts transact 6010.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying a decrease of -38.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MXC has been trading 27.61% off suggested target high and 27.61% from its likely low.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) estimates and forecasts

MXC Dividends

Mexco Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mexco Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC)’s Major holders

Mexco Energy Corporation insiders hold 56.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.42% of the shares at 10.18% float percentage. In total, 4.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33248.0 shares (or 1.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16503.0 shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 16960.0 shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16503.0, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.