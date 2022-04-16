Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Is Worth Considering At $0.40

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s traded shares stood at 0.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MRKR share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -812.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $31.93M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 766.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4278 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.79%, and -2.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.46%. Short interest in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares are -75.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.62% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.80% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Marker Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 19.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.09% of the shares at 42.59% float percentage. In total, 34.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.71 million shares (or 12.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aisling Capital Management LP with 3.14 million shares, or about 3.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.31 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 2.38 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.82 million.