LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) Surged -82.93% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 2.01% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LOGC share’s 52-week high remains $6.74, putting it -905.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $22.80M, with average of 339.27K shares over the past 3 months.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

After registering a 2.01% upside in the last session, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7400 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.22%, and -5.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.81%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) shares are -82.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.48% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -54.50% this quarter before falling -6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $900k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $542k and $461k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 167.50% before jumping 95.20% in the following quarter.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 10.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.23% of the shares at 66.97% float percentage. In total, 60.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.47 million shares (or 25.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.6 million shares, or about 4.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.69 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 1.85 million.