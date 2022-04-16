Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Slid -16.70% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -2.36% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The YVR share’s 52-week high remains $3.17, putting it -366.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $10.42M, with average of 509.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside in the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8990 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.70%, and 7.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.90%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders hold 6.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.29% of the shares at 1.38% float percentage. In total, 1.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55395.0 shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88632.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 51499.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $82398.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14232.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24336.0